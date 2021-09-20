Govt to launch 24X7 helpline for exporters soon: Piyush Goyal

Responding to a question on shortage of containers, Commerce Minister said, "We provide marketing assistance to our farmers for their products which are exported. We have extended this marketing assistance so that our farmers may get the required help. We are also discussing this issue with the cabinet secretary, Railway and Shipping Ministry. Shortage of containers is a global issue despite this our government is trying to bring some solution and increase the availability of containers in the country."

