Govt to launch 5th Vande Bharat train on 10 November on THIS route. Details here

After the launch of the 4th Vande Bharat Expres train from Delhi to Una on Thursday, India will get its 5th such train next month.
The fifth Vande Bharat express train will be launched on 10 November. The train will run on Chennai- Bengaluru- Mysuru route.
Yesterday prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. The semi-high-speed train will run between Delhi and Amb Andaura. It will run on all days except Wednesdays. The 4th Vande Bharat Express time will reduce the travel time from Una to New Delhi by two hours.
India launched its first Semi High-Speed Train, "Vande Bharat Express" in 2019. This train runs on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route.
Last month PM Modi flagged off an upgraded version of the Vande Bharat express train between Gujarat's Gandhinagar and Mumbai central on 30 September.
Vande Bharat Express train: Objective
This train has been introduced to upgrade maintenance technologies and methodologies and achieve improvement in productivity and performance of all Railway assets and manpower in which inter-alia would cover reliability, availability, utilization and efficiency.
Vande Bharat Express trains are equipped with world-class passenger amenities. It can achieve high speeds due to faster acceleration and deceleration and will reduce journey time by 25% to 45%.
In the union budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 400 new-generation Vande Bharat Trains with better energy efficiency will be developed and manufactured during the next three years.
Features and Amenities in Vande Bharat Express:
- The Vande Bharat Express train has an intelligent braking system that enables better acceleration and deceleration.
- All coaches are equipped with automatic doors; GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and very comfortable seating. The executive class also has rotating chairs.
- All toilets are bio-vacuum type. The lighting is dual mode, viz. diffused for general illumination and personal for every seat.
- Every coach has a pantry with facilities to serve hot meals and hot and cold beverages.
- The Vande Bharat Express has 16 air-conditioned coaches of which two are executive class coaches. The total seating capacity is 1,128 passengers.
- It also has provision for Divyang-friendly facilities.
- Adding up the green footprints, the train has a regenerative braking system in the Vande Bharat Express coaches which can save up to 30% of electrical energy.
- The Vande Bharat Express train has fully sealed gangways and censored interconnecting doors for a dust-free environment.
