Govt to launch 5th Vande Bharat train on 10 November on THIS route. Details here

Yesterday prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. The semi-high-speed train will run between Delhi and Amb Andaura. It will run on all days except Wednesdays. The 4th Vande Bharat Express time will reduce the travel time from Una to New Delhi by two hours.

