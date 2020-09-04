Govt to launch a data empowerment and protection architecture

New Delhi: The government will soon launch a data empowerment and protection architecture (DEPA) that will give individuals the power to decide how their personal data can be used and shared, while ensuring privacy. Such a framework will empower individuals and businesses to get better access to affordable financial and healthcare products, help them recover from the covid-19 crisis and get back on their feet.

For instance, with this framework, individuals and small businesses will be able to use their digital records to access affordable loans, insurance, savings, and better financial management products. This assumes significance as access to formal finance for small businesses in India is limited.

“DEPA makes this possible only together with the other layers of India Stack built since 2010 (eg Aadhar, Aadhar based eKYC and Aadhaar based eSign for digital contracts; UPI for cashless payments; DigiLocker, etc.); and Open Credit Enablement Network for lending," according to a draft document on DEPA prepared by NITI Aayog.

The government’s policy think tank has sought public comments on the draft document on DEPA by 1 October.

DEPA roll-out has already begun in the financial sector, with a closed user-group launch by major banks in July 2019 and a public launch expected in the next few months. The framework is currently being piloted in the healthcare sector. In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the National Digital Health Mission, which will include a health ID and a data sharing framework for personal health records. The framework will also be implemented in the telecom sector.

DEPA will enable people to access their data and share it with third-party institutions. A new type of private consent manager institution will ensure that individuals can provide consent as per an innovative digital standard for every granular piece of data shared securely.

“These Consent Managers should also work to protect your data rights. This architecture replaces costly and cumbersome data access and sharing practices that disempower individuals, such as bulk printout notarisation and physical submission, screen scraping, username/password sharing, and terms and conditions forms providing blanket consent," the draft said.

“The DEPA (Data Empowerment & Protection Architecture) draft is out now! India is taking a historic step towards empowering individuals with control over their personal data, by operationalising an evolvable regulatory, institutional and technology design for secure data sharing," Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and non-executive chairman of Infosys, said in a tweet on Friday.

