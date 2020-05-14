Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the second tranche of ₹20 lakh crore economic stimulus package today. Today's packages aimed at helping thousands of migrant labourers who were the worst hit by COVID-19.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the migrant labourers and urban poor face challenges to get rent at affordable price. The Central government will soon provide affordable rented houses to migrant workers and urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

The Centre will convert the government funded housing in cities into affordable rental housing complexes under PPP model. Nirmala Sitharaman said that the central government will incentivize manufacturing units, industries and institutions to develop affordable housing complexes on their private lands.

The central government agencies and state government organisations will be also be encouraged to develop housing complexes, Sitharaman added. The details of the scheme will be released soon.

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced free food-grains for 8 crore migrant workers for next two months at a cost of ₹3,500 crore. Migrant workers who do not have either central or state PDS card, will get 5 kilogram of grains per person and 1 kilogram of 'chana' for two months, she said.

PDS ration cards will soon become portable to allow migrant workers to use their ration cards across states. This move will benefit 67 crore beneficiaries or 83% of PDS beneficiaries, in 23 states by August, Finance Minister added.









