Govt to launch covid awareness campaign

Meanwhile, India reported 72,049 new covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours to take the total count to 6,794,599 on Wednesday, with 104,891 deaths. “Ten states and UTs account for 78% of the new confirmed cases. Maharashtra continues to lead this tally. It has accounted for more than 12,000, followed by Karnataka with nearly 10,000 cases," the Union health ministry said.