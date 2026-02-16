Govt to launch ‘Create in India' mission to boost jobs and industries, says Ashwini Vaishnaw at India AI Impact Summit

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday, 16 February, at AI Impact Summit, announced that the government will launch the 'Create in India' mission. This initiative is aimed at enhancing industries, creating jobs, and preparing a future-ready talent pipeline.

At India AI Impact Summit, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was quoted by ANI as saying, "Very soon, the govt will launch 'Create in India' mission, which will be an industry, employment and future-oriented mission. It will look at strengthening what we have, making sure we become the most preferred platform for the world and create a future-ready talent pipeline..."

Advertisement

"There should not be a diluting effect, but a complementing effect of AI into our lives. Many of the developed countries are looking at it as the benchmark," he added.

Also Read | AI Summit India LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates India AI summit

Vaishnaw on AI threat to jobs Amid ongoing fears of AI replacing human roles, Minister Vaishnaw also discussed the impact of AI on jobs and its adoption in India, and said, "The talent pipeline which is getting created in India is high. Natural growth is happening, and we are promoting this."

Reflecting the announcement made in the Budget 2026 around content creator labs, the minister said, "In the Budget 2026, we announced the content creator labs in 15000 schools. Throughout the country, we are opening these labs with the help of the industry. We have the world's best students in 350 universities in the semiconductors sector; similarly, we will have more students in AI."

Advertisement

The minister said that technology and creativity are going hand in hand, and they are both for the industrial world and the creative world.

Is AI a threat to innovation? Speaking on the concerns that AI threatens innovation, Vaishnaw said that the common understanding today is that artificial intelligence is here to stay. It is not a threat to human storytelling; it is an opportunity for growth, said Vaishnaw. AI will not replace creativity; it will coexist with it, the minister added.

"Adapting to new technology is like a fish taking to water," Vaishnaw was quoted as saying.

He also noted, "At the same time, AI must evolve alongside a strong copyright and intellectual property framework. Any system that protects human creativity, respects the value creators bring through their work, and enhances innovation, rather than diluting it, is a good system."

Advertisement