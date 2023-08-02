Govt to launch e-CARe portal for seamless transfer of bodies of Indians abroad

Govt to launch e-CARe portal for seamless transfer of bodies of Indians abroad1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:04 PM IST
The government will depute a nodal officers from Airport Health Organization who will be monitoring the portal 24x7
New Delhi: The Central government will launch e-CARe (e-clearance for after life remains) portal on Thursday to facilitate fast transfer of mortal remains of Indian nationals who die abroad, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday during a press briefing.
