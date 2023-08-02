comScore
Govt to launch e-CARe portal for seamless transfer of bodies of Indians abroad

 1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:04 PM IST Priyanka Sharma

The government will depute a nodal officers from Airport Health Organization who will be monitoring the portal 24x7

The portal will have two provisions. One will be for bringing bodies from aboard, while other is to bring mortal remains. This portal will ensure seamless coordination and transparency in the entire procedure.Premium
New Delhi: The Central government will launch e-CARe (e-clearance for after life remains) portal on Thursday to facilitate fast transfer of mortal remains of Indian nationals who die abroad, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday during a press briefing.

The government will depute a nodal officers from Airport Health Organization who will be monitoring the portal 24x7. They will scrutinize and give fast track approvals. Mandaviya said that the applicant will have to submit scanned copies of four documents—death certificate, embalming certificate, NOC from Indian Embassy or consulate and cancelled passport of the deceased.

The government officials said that the portal has two provisions—one for bringing dead bodies from aboard while other one is to bring mortal remains. This portal will ensure seamless coordination and transparency in the entire procedure.

As a part of the plan, the information will be updated through email, text & what app messages to Central International Health Division, Nodal officer, APHOs, consignees and respective airlines. Final verification of the original documents will be performed at the airport by the concerned official.

“Application status can be reviewed in the e-CARe portal with the help of a registration number by stakeholders. Simultaneously, the consignee, the concerned APHOs, the airlines, the nodal officer and CIHD all will be integrated through a common portal and will be aware of the proceedings," Mandaviya said.

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 11:04 PM IST
