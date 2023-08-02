Govt to launch e-CARe portal for seamless transfer of mortal remains of Indian citizens from aboard1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 08:21 PM IST
The government will depute a nodal officer from Airport Health Organization to monitor the portal 24x7 and scrutinize and give fast-track approvals.
New Delhi: The Central government will launch e-CARe (e-clearance for after life remains) portal on Thursday to facilitate fast transfer of mortal remains of Indian nationals who pass away abroad, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday during a press briefing.
