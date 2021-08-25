In order to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector, the government will launch the e-Shram portal tomorrow, August 26. Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav has launched the logo of the e-Shram portal. The minister said the portal will be launched on August 26 and on the same day, a national toll-free number 14434 will also be launched to assist and address the queries of the workers seeking registration on the portal.

1) Following the launch of the portal, the workers from the unorganised sector can begin their registration on the same day.

2) A worker can register using his/her Aadhaar card number and bank account details, apart from filling other necessary details like date of birth, home town, mobile number, and social category.

3) As part of the initiative, the workers will be issued an e-Shram card containing a 12 digit unique number.

4) The objective behind the move is the integration of social security schemes of the government.

5) Through the e-Shram portal, the government aims to register 38 crore unorganised workers such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers, among others.

