Govt to launch e-Shram portal tomorrow: 5 things to know

In order to maintain a database of workers in the unorganised sector, the government will launch the e-Shram portal tomorrow, August 26. Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav has launched the logo of the e-Shram portal. The minister said the portal will be launched on August 26 and on the same day, a national toll-free number 14434 will also be launched to assist and address the queries of the workers seeking registration on the portal.