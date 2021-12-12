The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will launch a National Helpline Against Atrocities (NHAA) on Monday i.e. December 13, 2021, to prevent atrocities against people belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The helpline will be launched to ensure proper implementation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities){PoA} Act, 1989.

The helpline will be available round the clock on toll-free number 14566 across the country. It can be accessed by making a voice call either from any mobile or landline number. The service will be available in Hindi, English and the regional language of the state/UTs. The government will also launch a mobile application of the helpline.

The helpline will spread awareness about the provisions of the law, which aims to end discrimination and provide protection to all.

Under the system, every complaint will be registered as an FIR. The authorities concerned will make sure all chargesheets filed are prosecuted in the courts to provide relief within the given timelines under the Act.

Available as a web-based self-service portal also, the NHAA will generate awareness about the Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Act, 1955, and its rules as well.

A docket number will also be given for each complaint received from a victim or complainant. They’ll be able to track the status of the complaint online.

