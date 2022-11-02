Govt to launch sixth tranche of coal mines auction on 3 November1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 06:01 PM IST
The auction will be held online through a transparent two-stage process on the basis of percentage revenue share
The auction will be held online through a transparent two-stage process on the basis of percentage revenue share
New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal will launch the sixth tranche of auction of coal mines on 3 November. The auction will be held online through a transparent two-stage process on the basis of percentage revenue share, the ministry said in a release on Wednesday.