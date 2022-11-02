New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal will launch the sixth tranche of auction of coal mines on 3 November. The auction will be held online through a transparent two-stage process on the basis of percentage revenue share, the ministry said in a release on Wednesday.

The coal mines including the lignite mines are a mix of CMSP and MMDR, fully explored and partially explored coking, and non-coking.

“The commencement of sale of tender document will start from November 03. Details of the mines, auction terms, timelines etc. can be accessed on MSTC auction platform," the ministry added.

Minister of finance and corporate affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will be the chief guest at the event. She will launch the next tranche of auctions. Coal, mines and parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and minister of state for coal, mines and railways Raosaheb Patil Danve will be present.

The fifth tranche, second attempt of the fourth tranche and second attempt of the third tranche of commercial coal mine auction were launched by the nominated authority, Ministry of Coal on 30 March, 2022.

Under the fifth tranche of auctions, a total of 28 offline bids were received against 15 coal mines, where two or more bids have been received for eight coal mines.

Under the second attempt of the third tranche, a total of nine coal mines were put up for auctions and six bids have been received against six coal mines. Under second attempt of the fourth tranche, a total of four coal mines were put up for auctions and four bids have been received against three coal mines.

In September 2022, the ministry had e-auctioned 10 commercial coal mines. The total peak rate capacity of the mines put up for e-auction was 39.31 million ton per annum.