Govt to lease out The Ashok Hotel, to keep Samrat Hotel due to security reasons

World Bank in its latest India Development Update released on Wednesday said given unprecedented financial market volatility after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, planned disinvestment is expected to proceed more slowly in the near-term. “As a result, the fiscal deficit and debt of the central government are likely to increase sharply over the next two years. In a baseline scenario, which takes into account revised growth projections, lower-than-expected divestment proceeds, and the fiscal measures adopted to date, the fiscal deficit of the central government is projected to increase to 6.6 percent of GDP in FY20/21 and remain at a high 5.5 percent in the following year," it added.