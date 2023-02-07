Govt to look into cement sector plea to cut GST
The suggestion comes at a time the Central government has scaled up its capital expenditure from ₹7.28 trillion in FY23 to ₹10 trillion in FY24 in the Union budget presented on 1 February.
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday told the industry that suggestions for lowering the 28% goods and services tax (GST) on cement will be looked into as a step toward easing construction costs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×