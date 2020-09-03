Govt to make FASTag mandatory to avail third party vehicle insurance from 1 Apr

NEW DELHI: The road transport and highways ministry plans to FASTag mandatory for availing a new third-party vehicle insurance from 1 April, 2021, to drive faster adoption of the electronic toll collection device.

"It is being proposed that having a valid FASTag will be made mandatory while getting a new third party insurance through an amendment in certificate of insurance, in which the details of FASTag ID will be captured," a government official told Mint.

For this, the ministry has sought comments and suggestions from stakeholders, the official said.

Effective 1 January, 2021, the transport ministry also plans to make FASTag mandatory in four wheelers sold before December 2017. The government has made it mandatory for all four-wheelers sold in India from December 2017 to be fitted with FASTags to enable automatic deduction of toll charges.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection device fixed on the windshield of a vehicle to enable drivers zip through toll plazas without having to stop. Toll payment is directly deducted from a prepaid wallet or a bank account linked to it. The use of FASTag was made compulsory earlier this year at all national highway toll plazas to reduce cash handling and decongest national highways.

Since then, the government has been trying to encourage the use of e-toll collection and disincentivize use of cash. Last month, it made the use FASTag mandatory for availing discounts on toll charges, including a return journey within 24 hours. It had said renewal of fitness certificate will be given only after FASTag is fitted in vehicles. For vehicles with national permit, use of the device has been mandatory since 1 October, 2019.

