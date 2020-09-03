Govt to make FASTag mandatory to avail third party vehicle insurance from 1 Apr

Since then, the government has been trying to encourage the use of e-toll collection and disincentivize use of cash. Last month, it made the use FASTag mandatory for availing discounts on toll charges, including a return journey within 24 hours. It had said renewal of fitness certificate will be given only after FASTag is fitted in vehicles. For vehicles with national permit, use of the device has been mandatory since 1 October, 2019.