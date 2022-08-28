The Home Minister added the government will provide a forensic mobile investigation facility in each district of the country and create a legal structure to ensure that independence and partiality of the probe is maintained.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 28 August said that the government is aiming to make forensic investigation 'compulsory and legal' for offences attracting punishment of more than 6 years in every district.
Addressing the first convocation of National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar, Shah said, "Government aims to make forensic investigation compulsory for offences attracting punishment of more than 6 years."
"When forensic evidence will be made compulsory and legal for offences with more than six years of punishment, then you can imagine how many forensic science expert graduates and double graduates will be required," he told the gathering.
He also said that the government will provide a forensic mobile investigation facility in each district of the country and create a legal structure to ensure that independence and partiality of the investigation is maintained.
During the address, he asked the graduating students to use the education and training for the development of the nation. Over 1,000 students were conferred master's degrees during the ceremony.
"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the central government is going to make changes in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the Evidence Act, because nobody saw these laws from an Indian perspective after independence," he said.
"These laws need to be reframed from the perspective of independent India. Therefore, we have been consulting a lot of people to change the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act," the Union Minister added.
Apart from addressing, Shah also inaugurated three Centres of Excellence in DNA Forensics, Cyber Security, and Investigative and Forensic Psychology at the NFSU.
"These three centres will also be the big centres of research and development apart from education and training...I can assure you that with the new journey in the field of research and development, India will become the global hub of forensic science in these three sectors. We will be at the forefront of the world in this direction," the Union minister said.
