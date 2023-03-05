Govt to make Kolkata health institute top forum for policy discourse2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 11:26 PM IST
So far, eastern India doesn’t have a molecular epidemiology department.
New Delhi: The government plans to revive the Kolkata-based All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health (AIIHPH), transforming it into a world-class ‘School of Public Health’ and regain space ceded to private think tanks such as Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) in public policy discourse, said two officials aware of the developments.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×