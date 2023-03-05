Govt to make Kolkata health institute top forum for policy discourse

“The plan is to transform All India Institute of Hygiene and Public Health into world class ‘School of Public Health’ which will have 20 departments related to public health subjects. As of now, we are having 11 departments in place. Nine more futuristic public health departments are very much required considering the present times. We have proposed geographic information systems (GIS)/Artificial Intelligence department, international health department, Health economics department, health financing department, demography and population study department," the second official said, adding the Indian school would be similar to international schools of public health in the US and London.