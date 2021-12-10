Govt to monetise 25 airports under NMP in next three years

The Centre has earmarked a total of 25 airports for asset monetisation over the years 2022 to 2025 under the National Monetization Pipeline, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen Dr VK Singh said. According to the minister, the 25 airports are located in the following cities--Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Trichy, Indore, Raipur, Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun, and Rajahmundry.

The 25 airports have been selected based on the criteria such as annual traffic above the threshold of 0.4 million passengers (in FY 2019 and 2020) and airports with a sizeable ongoing or proposed capital expenditure plan as per the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

In August this year, the Centre has said it was planning to raise ₹20,782 crore within four years till FY25 by monetising 25 airports across the country.

The Centre has said that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) identified six airports in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, namely Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy, for the purpose of monetisation through brownfield PPP models. IN FY23, it plans to monetise eight airports, including Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi and Jodhpur.

In FY24, another six airports will be monetised in Chennai, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Vadodara, Bhopal and Hubli. In its last leg, the NMP will see five airports monetised in Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun and Rajamundhry.

Further, the minister informed that 133 of the 137 airports in the country suffered massive losses due to the coronavirus pandemic in the previous fiscal year. The MoS Civil Aviation said except Kandala (0.11 crore), Kanpur Chakeri (6.07 crore), Bareilly (0.68 crores), and Porbandar (1.54 crores) all other airports suffered huge losses.

"Delhi and Mumbai airports suffered a huge loss of ₹317 crore and ₹331 crore respectively. Except for the few airports like Goa that has made a profit of ₹146 crore in FY 2019-20 has suffered a huge loss of ₹118 crore in FY 2020-21, most of the airports continued to suffer losses in the last three financial years," Singh added.

