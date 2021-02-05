Govt to name 383 residential schools after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

NEW DELHI : The union government Friday decided to name 383 residential schools and 680 hostels, a majority of which are in tribal areas of 26 states after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose .

These schools and hostels are running across India but a large pool of them is in Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Of the 383 schools, 155 are in Arunachal Pradesh, 67 are in Chhattisgarh, and 33 are in Telangana.

Similarly, of the 680 hostels, 390 are alone in Madhya Pradesh, 55 are in Arunachal and 39 are in Chhattisgarh, the education ministry announced Friday and added that they are being funded by the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), the comprehensive school scheme of the union government.

West Bengal where freedom fighter and national icon Bose has become a political issue, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, has 12 such schools and 19 hostels.

“In a befitting honour to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Ministry of Education has decided to name residential schools/ hostels funded under Samagra Shiksha of MoE, as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose residential schools/hostels," the ministry said.

The education ministry under SSA “provides financial assistance to states and UTs for opening and running of Residential Schools and Hostels in hilly terrain, small and sparsely populated areas for children who are in need of shelter and care, in addition to the provision of regular schools".

The objective is to ensure universal enrolment and provide schooling facilities in areas which are sparsely populated -- mostly in tribal areas-- where the opening of schools may not be viable and for children in urban areas who are in need of care and protection, the ministry said.

In these residential schools and hostels, in addition to the regular school curriculum, interventions for all-round development of children such as the provision of Specific Skill Training, physical self-defence, medical care, community participation, monthly stipend are also made available to children, the ministry added.

