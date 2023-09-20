Govt to offer $2.2 billion incentive to boost local manufacturing, include six new sector in PLI scheme: Report1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 05:37 PM IST
India plans to offer incentives worth $2.2 billion to boost local manufacturing in six new sectors under its production-linked incentive scheme.
In a bid to boost local manufacturing sector, the central government is planning to offer incentives of up to 180 billion rupees. The investment will be pumped in six new sectors including chemicals, shipping containers and inputs for vaccines, reported Reuters citing officials.