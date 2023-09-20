In a bid to boost local manufacturing sector, the central government is planning to offer incentives of up to 180 billion rupees. The investment will be pumped in six new sectors including chemicals, shipping containers and inputs for vaccines, reported Reuters citing officials.

The proposal is part of the country's 1.97-trillion-rupee production-linked incentive scheme (PLI), launched in 2020. The PLI scheme currently focuses on 14 sectors ranging from electronic products to drones. However, it has been successful only in handful of them.

Unused funds of PLI scheme to be redirected to six new sectors

Only a fraction of the PLI incentives has been claimed so far. The scarce utilisation of the scheme has prompted the government to include more sectors in the scheme to allocate unused funds.

Limited payouts under the scheme could lead to "large" savings which may be redirected to new sectors, the two government officials with knowledge of the plan said, reported Reuters' Shivangi Acharya and Sarita Chaganti Singh.

There has been no official statement by the government till now,, and details of the plan have not been made public. Even, there was no response by the Ministry of trade and commerce.

The six new sectors that are expected to be added in the PLI scheme are toys, bicycles, leather, and footwear. These sectors will also share the 180-billion-rupee allocation that is carved out from the scheme's original outlay, they added.

About Production Linked Incentives scheme

The central government's product linked incentive scheme is a crucial part of its plan to boost ‘Made in India’ products. The policy will also help the Indian economy in boosting investment other than private investment to create adequate jobs, particularly in manufacturing.

In the previous financial year, the total incentives worth nearly 29 billion rupees were paid out in the fiscal year that ended in March. There has been limited allocation to businesses in sectors including speciality steel products, solar modules, and car components, according to a government report seen by Reuters.