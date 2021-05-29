Govt to order Khadi products for Air India, railways, students' uniforms

NEW DELHI: The Union government is increasing its order flow to Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). It will procure amenity products for business class passengers of Air India, dress materials for tribal students, and items for Indian Railways. This is part of a seeming push that the government claims will boost rural artisans’ livelihood and employment opportunities.

“India’s national air carrier Air India will purchase 1.10 lakh amenity kits worth ₹4.19 crore for its executive and business class international passengers. The fresh supply order… comes despite the aviation sector, particularly the international operations, taking a major hit in the covid-19 period)," said the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises, under which KVIC functions.

The Khadi amenity kit for business class passengers includes premium herbal cosmetic products like Khadi hand sanitizer, Khadi moisturizer lotion, Khadi lemongrass oil, handmade soap, khadi lip balm, Khadi rose face wash, essential oils, etc., that are manufactured by small village industry units.

As part of its agreement with tribal affairs ministry, government will purchase 846,000 meter of poly Khadi fabric for tribal students, over 200,000 meters more than an earlier estimate.

Similarly, the railway ministry has placed purchase orders worth ₹19.5 crore to KVIC in April and May amid the second wave of the pandemic.

“This will directly benefit artisans registered with over 100 Khadi Institutions across the country that are engaged in production of specialized material like sheeting cloth, towels, bed sheets, flag banner, sponge clothes…material will be supplied during June and July 2021," the Union government said.

