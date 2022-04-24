Govt to organise week-long nationwide campaign for farmers from tomorrow

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to an official statement by the Union Agriculture Ministry, the campaign – Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari – will be organised as part of the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in association with other ministries and government departments
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Centre will organise a week- long nationwide campaign till April end at regional level to highlight the achievements made in the farm sector since independence and also create awareness about the various programmes run by the government for the benefits of farmers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Centre will organise a week- long nationwide campaign till April end at regional level to highlight the achievements made in the farm sector since independence and also create awareness about the various programmes run by the government for the benefits of farmers.
According to an official statement by the Union Agriculture Ministry, the campaign – Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari – will be organised as part of the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in association with other ministries and government departments.
According to an official statement by the Union Agriculture Ministry, the campaign – Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari – will be organised as part of the Centre's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in association with other ministries and government departments.
As part of the campaign beginning Monday, farmers' fair will be organised at each Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) along with field exhibition on natural farming, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As part of the campaign beginning Monday, farmers' fair will be organised at each Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) along with field exhibition on natural farming, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar would be launching a nationwide workshop on crop insurance organised by the common service centre (CSC).
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar would be launching a nationwide workshop on crop insurance organised by the common service centre (CSC).
A discourse on agro-ecological and livestock practices would be held under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana -National Rural Livelihood Mission along with Ministry of Rural Development.
A discourse on agro-ecological and livestock practices would be held under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana -National Rural Livelihood Mission along with Ministry of Rural Development.
Also, a webinar on One District One Product (ODOP) will be held by the commerce ministry and Ministry of Food Processing Industries. A National Atmanirbhar Bharat Conclave of 75 selected farmers and entrepreneurs will also be held.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, a webinar on One District One Product (ODOP) will be held by the commerce ministry and Ministry of Food Processing Industries. A National Atmanirbhar Bharat Conclave of 75 selected farmers and entrepreneurs will also be held.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the campaign, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will organise ODOP-based workshop, webinar and awareness programmes about various schemes of the departments.
During the campaign, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying will organise ODOP-based workshop, webinar and awareness programmes about various schemes of the departments.
Over one crore farmers and stakeholders are expected to participate in the campaign through direct (offline) and virtual (online) medium across India.