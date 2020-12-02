Govt to position IIFCL like China Development Bank

To boost economic growth, the finance ministry earlier this year launched a national infrastructure pipeline (NIP) with an investment plan worth ₹111 trillion aiming to build social and economic infrastructure for the next five years. Projects under this plan will see the Centre and states contributing 39% and 40% respectively toward costs, with private sector contributions making up the rest. Greenfield and brownfield projects worth more than ₹100 crore per project that may be at the conceptualization stage, under implementation and under development would be part of this initiative and are spread across sectors such as power, railways, urban development, irrigation, mobility, education, health, water and the digital sector.