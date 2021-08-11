Govt to provide certificates to those who got covid jabs outside India

“There have been several requests and enquiries from people in this regard. There are Indians or foreigners who have received one or two doses of vaccines such as Pfizer or Sinopharm in other countries and are planning to come and stay in India. The said vaccines along with many others are not approved in India. In a bid to smoothen the process for such people, we are working out a provision," said Dr N.K. Arora, chairman, India’s covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).