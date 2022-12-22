The government will provide cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged between 9 and 14 years through schools. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Centre has informed the state and Union Territories (UTs), while asking them to start collating the number of girls enrolled in classes 5th to 10th in each district.

The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) CERVAVAC vaccine, for the prevention of cervical cancer, is expected to arrive in India by April next year.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted market authorisation to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture the indigenous HPV vaccine.

The Centre has asked to take measures to set up “HPV vaccination centers in schools for vaccination", create awareness among parents through parents-teachers meetings in schools, and coordinate with the government and private school management boards for the same.

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, of the School Education and Literacy Ministry of Education, and Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told HT that cervical cancer is a preventable and curable disease, as long as it is detected early and managed effectively.

"Most cervical cancers are associated with the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and the HPV vaccine can prevent most cases of cervical cancer if the vaccine is given before girls or women are exposed to the virus," they said.

Further, the National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended the introduction of the HPV vaccine in the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) with a one-time catch-up for 9- 14-year-old adolescent girls followed by routine introduction at 9 years.

Recently, Dr NK Arora, chairman of the Covid working group stated that almost 80,000 cases of cervical cancer occur in India every year.

"During the last 24 hours, our country lost 95-100 women due to cervical cancer. India accounts for the bulk of deaths from cervical cancer in the world. Almost 80,000 cases are reported worldwide every year," he added.

Dr ARora said that screening of women is also important after the age of 35 because cervical cancer if detected early, could even be managed at a primary health centre.

Overall 250 representatives from South Asian countries are currently attending meetings in 50 countries regarding cervical cancer, the HPV prevention landscape, and the way forward.