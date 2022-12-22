Govt to provide cervical cancer vaccine to girls in schools2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 09:50 AM IST
- The Human Papillomavirus (HPV) CERVAVAC vaccine, for the prevention of cervical cancer, is expected to arrive in India by April next year
The government will provide cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged between 9 and 14 years through schools. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Centre has informed the state and Union Territories (UTs), while asking them to start collating the number of girls enrolled in classes 5th to 10th in each district.