Amid lockdown various Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) are accepting the orders for medicines on WhatsApp and e-mail, where on the basis of uploaded prescriptions medicines are delivered at the doorsteps of the patients. At present, there are over 6,300 Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) functioning in 726 districts of the country ensuring supply of quality medicines at affordable prices, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

"It is heartening to note that many PMBJKs are using modern communication tools including social media platforms like WhatsApp to provide better services in effecting faster delivery of essential medicines to the needy," Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda said.

In April 2020, around ₹52 crore worth of medicine have been supplied throughout the country, the statement said.

Supply arrangements with India Post have been made for delivery of medicines to the remotely located stores, it added.

