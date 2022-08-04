Govt to raise 33,000 crore via sale of bonds on 5 Aug

The Indian government will be raising ₹33,000 crore through the sale of bonds on Friday. RBI will be handling the auction. Four government securities (G-secs) having rates from 6.54% to 7.10% will be auctioned through multiple price-based methods on RBI's Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system. Primary dealers can submit their bids for ACU auction electronically.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}