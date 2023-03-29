Govt to raise ₹8.88 lakh cr in first half of FY24; sovereign green bonds issuance in H22 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:42 PM IST
RBI will be issuing four government-dated securities each worth ₹1.36 lakh crore in April, June, August, and September 2023. While in May, five securities worth ₹1.69 lakh crore will be issued. July month will see the highest securities issuance -- a total of five dated bonds --- worth ₹1.75 lakh crore.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in consultation with the government has announced the borrowing limit for the first half of FY24. About ₹8.88 lakh crore of government-dated securities will be issued in H1FY24. RBI said, the issuance of sovereign green bonds will be announced in the second half of the fiscal.
