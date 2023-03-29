Further, the central bank said, like in the past, RBI in consultation with the government will continue to have the flexibility to bring about modifications in the above calendar in terms of notified amount, issuance period, maturities, etc., and to issue different types of instruments, including instruments having non-standard maturity, floating rate bonds (FRBs), CPI linked inflation-indexed bonds (IIBs), depending upon the requirement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}