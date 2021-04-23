The government today announced to increase the production capacity of Remdesivir and 25 new manufacturing sites have been approved for the same.
Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Production capacity is now ramped up to ≥90 lakhs vials per month, earlier it was 40 lakhs vials/month. Very soon, 3 lakh vial/day will be produced . Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply Remdesivir."
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the demand for Remdesivir, among the medicines used in the treatment of the infection, has increased rapidly, leading to a shortage.
Remdesivir is being widely used in treating COVID-19 patients and its demand has skyrocketed following a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
The Bombay High Court also directed the Centre and the Maharashtra government to file their respective replies by May 4 on the management of available resources, including hospital beds, Remdesivir drug, vaccines and oxygen, to tackle the pandemic.
It asked the Union Government to reconsider its stand that door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination was not feasible, saying it must consider the plight of old people and the disabled.
The Gujarat High Court asked the state government to formulate a policy for the distribution of Remdesivir injections to hospitals in view of the high demand of the key anti-COVID drug.
The hearing on a PIL taken up suo motu on the COVID-19 situation was conducted by the court via video conference on April 20 and a detailed order was made available on Thursday.
At present, Remdesivir injections are used "in the order of preference which apparently is need-based and in priority of hospital", the high court said in its order.