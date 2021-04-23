Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Production capacity is now ramped up to ≥90 lakhs vials per month, earlier it was 40 lakhs vials/month. Very soon, 3 lakh vial/day will be produced . Monitoring is being done on daily basis. We would not leave any stone unturned to supply Remdesivir."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}