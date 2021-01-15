Govt to recruit persons with autism, acid attack victims under disabilities act

The Centre has opened up 3,566 government jobs for persons with benchmark disabilities . The jobs include postings under new categories for acid attack victims and those living with dwarfism, muscular dystrophy, autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, mental illness and multiple disabilities.

"This list is not an exhaustive one and Central Ministries/Department/Autonomous Bodies and Public Sector Undertakings may further supplement," said the government in a statement.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities notified the posts on 4 January in central government establishments as suitable for persons with benchmark disabilities (disability of 40% and above) under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said this notification will broaden the scope for employment for persons with benchmark disabilities in government establishments.

Among the total posting, 1,046 are in Group A, 515 in Group B, 1,724 in Group C and 281 in Group D.

A list of 2,973 posts identified suitable for persons with benchmark disabilities was last notified in 2013 in terms of the repealed Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunity, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995.

As compared to the earlier notified list, 593 new posts have been added.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) has for the first time earmarked certain posts for autistic persons and those suffering from learning disabilities.

India had started reserving government jobs for differently-abled in 1977. However, they were eligible for only Group C and D posts and not top posts till 1995 when the number of disabilities was increased from 3 to 7 and the reservation was extended to groups A, B, C and D.

