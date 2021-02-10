The central government has taken up redevelopment of the New Delhi railway station on Public-Private Partnership mode at an estimated cost of ₹5,000 crore, Union Piyush Goyal said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

A Request for Qualification (RFQ) for the project was opened on 2 February.

"The facilities proposed include congestion-free non-conflicting entry/exit to the station premises, segregation of arrival/departure of passengers, adequate concourse area without overcrowding, integration of both sides of the city, integration with other modes of transport systems e.g. bus, metro, etc., user-friendly international signage, well illuminated circulating area and sufficient provision for drop off, pick up and parking," the railway ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation

The New Delhi station is connected to the IGI Airport through the Airport Express Line Metro and with Delhi NCR via Yellow Line of Delhi Metro. DTC bus stops lie on both sides of the station.

Pedestrian movement, cycle tracks, green tracks and non-motorized Vehicle have been integrated into the proposed development plan.

The Railways had said last week that nine companies including Adani Railways Transport, ISQ Asia Infrastructure Investments, and GMR Highways, have expressed interest in the revamp project.

In addition to this, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, New Bhuj, Sabarmati, Surat and Udhna railway stations have been identified for redevelopment in Gujarat.

Works are at an advanced stage of completion at Gandhinagar. RFQ has been finalized for Sabarmati station. RFQ for Surat and Udhna stations have been submitted to Public-Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC), Ministry of Finance, for appraisal.

Station redevelopment is planned by leveraging real estate potential of sparable land and air space in and around stations, inviting private participation. For this, Railway conducts techno-economic feasibility studies of stations across the country. Based on the outcome of these feasibility studies, stations are taken up for redevelopment in phases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via