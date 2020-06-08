Govt to rejig viability gap funding norm to attract private invest in healthcare

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in May announced a stimulus package under which the government would spend ₹8100 crores to provide 30% viability gap funding instead of the current 20% to boost private sector investment in social sector infrastructure creation under Public Private Partnership (PPP). Soon after the announcement, health ministry reached out to Department of Economic Affairs indicating that viability gap funding has been an unattractive proposal for the private sector, and that there was a dire need of hospitals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities for covid-19 treatment.