Govt to relax norms for domestic cos, ban Chinese firms in road projects

The development comes in the back soon after 20 Indian troops were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan area of Ladakh in June. Amid rising tensions between both the nations, the union government, on Monday, banned 59 apps citing that they are ‘engaged in activities, which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order’. Maharashtra has already put some deals with Chinese firms on hold, railways has junked a project with a Beijing-based company citing poor progress, and the power minister has also said that if possible, Indian companies shall look at ways of getting out of contracts inked with Chinese firms, given that power is a strategic and sensitive sector.