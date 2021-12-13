Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister of State Rameswar Teli, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, said the government has agreed to release 5 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserves in consultation with other global energy consumers.

“India strongly believes the pricing of liquid hydrocarbons should be reasonable, responsible and be determined by market forces," Teli said.

He said India has repeatedly expressed concerns about the supply of oil being artificially adjusted below demand levels by oil-producing countries, which lead to higher prices and negative attendant consequences.

As per the consumption pattern of 2019-20, the total capacity in the established Strategic Petroleum Reserves facilities of 5.33 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) is estimated to provide for about 9.5 days of crude oil requirement.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) currently have stock for 64.5 days. Hence, the total capacity storage of petroleum products is 74 days.

“The government has been taking all ameliorating measures to safeguard the energy security of the country by ensuring energy justice for all citizens," the minister said, adding that it has been reviewing the high petroleum or diesel prices domestically.

The Centre had reduced the ‘central excise duty’ on petrol and diesel by ₹5/litre and ₹10/litre, respectively, on 3 November 2021. It was followed by a reduction in VAT on fuel by many states.

As per the Centre, the refilling of strategic petroleum reserves is undertaken while keeping in mind factors such as the grade of crude and international market conditions.

