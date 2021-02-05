In order to ensure universal enrolment and schooling facilities in areas that are sparsely populated with a low density of population (mostly tribal areas) where the opening of schools may not be viable and for children in urban areas who are in need of care and protection, the Ministry of Education under Samagra Shiksha provides financial assistance to States and UTs for opening and running of residential schools and hostels in hilly terrain, small and sparsely populated areas for children without adult protection who are in need of shelter and care, in addition to the provision of regular schools.