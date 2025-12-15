Subscribe

Govt to repeal MGNREGA, bring new rural employment law. What changes lie ahead?

The government plans to repeal the MGNREGA and introduce the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, aiming to redefine rural employment and development. 

Livemint
Published15 Dec 2025, 11:31 AM IST
Advertisement
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, marking its 24th anniversary, at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI12_13_2025_000282A)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, marking its 24th anniversary, at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI12_13_2025_000282A)(PTI)

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) with Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB—G RAM G BILL, 2025.

A bill to repeal the MGNREGA, the country’s flagship job scheme, and bring a new law for rural employment - Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) - has been circulated by the government among the Lok Sabha members, news agency PTI quoted unnamed sources.

Advertisement
Also Read | Delhi AQI: Congress MP moves adjournment notice in Parliament

According to a copy of the bill, it seeks to introduce the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, in Parliament and repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005.

It says the bill is aimed at establishing a "rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work; to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat".

Also Read | NREGA big success story of recent times in India: UN official

The bill has been circulated among the members of the Lok Sabha, and is likely to be introduced in the House. The Winter Session of Parliament, which started on December 1, will conclude on December 19.

Advertisement

The new programme, which will provide 125 days of unskilled manual labour, “will focus on empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation through public works aggregating into forming Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack, with a thematic focus on water security through water-related works, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure and special works to mitigate extreme weather events.”

(With PTI inputs)

 
 
News
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaGovt to repeal MGNREGA, bring new rural employment law. What changes lie ahead?
Read Next Story