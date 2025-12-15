Govt to repeal MGNREGA, bring new rural employment law. What changes lie ahead?

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) with Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB—G RAM G BILL, 2025.

A bill to repeal the MGNREGA, the country’s flagship job scheme, and bring a new law for rural employment - Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) - has been circulated by the government among the Lok Sabha members, news agency PTI quoted unnamed sources.

According to a copy of the bill, it seeks to introduce the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, in Parliament and repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005.

It says the bill is aimed at establishing a "rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work; to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat".

The bill has been circulated among the members of the Lok Sabha, and is likely to be introduced in the House. The Winter Session of Parliament, which started on December 1, will conclude on December 19.

The new programme, which will provide 125 days of unskilled manual labour, “will focus on empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation through public works aggregating into forming Viksit Bharat National Rural Infrastructure Stack, with a thematic focus on water security through water-related works, core rural infrastructure, livelihood-related infrastructure and special works to mitigate extreme weather events.”