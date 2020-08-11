New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme court on Tuesday that 4G internet services shall be restored in one district in Jammu and one district in Kashmir on trial basis for two months, beginning 16 August.

On 11 May, the top court asked the Centre to form a special committee to examine the issues caused due to slow speed of internet in the Union territory. A three-member panel, headed by the Union home secretary, will have the secretary of the ministry of communication, and the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief secretary as its members, the court had ordered.

Attorney general K.K. Venugopal, representing the Centre, submitted that a special committee had held a meeting on 10 August and in consultation with the local agencies in J&K, it had decided to relax internet in limited areas considering the security issues in the valley. He asserted that the border security issue is still prevalent and it is not yet conducive to restore high-speed internet access to mobile phones.

The relaxation from 2G to 4G internet will not be allowed in the area adjoining Line of Control (LoC). 4G internet will be restored only in areas that have low intensity of terrorist activities and these areas will be strictly monitored.

The same shall be reviewed after two months of the trial period.

A contempt petition was filed on 9 June by Foundation for Media Professionals, a non-profit organization (NGO), stating that the Centre and J&K government had wilfully not complied with the top court’s order which had directed for the constitution of a committee to examine the issue of ban on 4G internet in the valley.

The NGO claims that neither any such committee has been constituted nor any order has been published and placed in public records, reviewing the internet restrictions. It also alleged that two representations were sent to the members of the special committee on 16 and 28 May to comply with the court’s order, but no response was received.

The Union government suspended all modes of communication in J&K in August 2019. Internet and mobile services were partially restored later, but internet speed was restricted to 2G.

