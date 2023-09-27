Govt to restrict 2 influenza drugs sales

NEW DELHI : The health ministry plans to bring two flu drugs, Oseltamivir and Zanamivir, under schedule H1 of the drugs and cosmetic law to ensure they are not sold without a doctor’s prescription because of the potential of misuse.

The move also makes it mandatory for chemists to maintain a record of sale and purchase of these drugs. The government has sought comments from stakeholders within one month to move ahead with this decision.

A notification issued by the health ministry proposes to amend the drugs rules in consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board to incorporate Oseltamivir and Zanamivir drugs under schedule H1. “These two drugs are antivirals and can be used for all kinds of viral infections. But these drugs are largely used for the treatment of influenza, H1N1 (swine flu) etc. However, it has also shown sensitivity towards Nipah virus infection. Hence, the government plans to bring Oseltamivir and Zanamivir under strict vigilance," said the state drug controller requesting anonymity. “Now, all pharmacies will have to maintain a register for a record of sale and purchase of these drugs," the official said.

“These records will be inspected from time to time. Besides this, with winter season coming in, cases of influenza are being reported every year. Hence, these drugs should not be misused," said he official.

According to the government, the rules for selling of drugs under schedule H1 will be labelled with the symbol Rx which will be printed red and conspicuously displayed on the left top corner of the label.

As of 31 August, India had reported 3,278 influenza cases and 68 related deaths across the country as per data revealed by the National Centre for Disease Control.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response.

