Govt to restrict 2 influenza drugs sales
The move also makes it mandatory for chemists to maintain a record of sale and purchase of these drugs. The government has sought comments from stakeholders within one month to move ahead with this decision.
NEW DELHI : The health ministry plans to bring two flu drugs, Oseltamivir and Zanamivir, under schedule H1 of the drugs and cosmetic law to ensure they are not sold without a doctor’s prescription because of the potential of misuse.
