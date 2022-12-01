Govt to revamp Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in budget session

The idea of an overhaul of the code is to address all its requirements in one go and give it a fresh lease of life in the light of the experience in its operation, rather than fixing individual areas with limited amendments. The government is keen to make a significant improvement in the pace of rescuing companies in distress. Bankruptcy rule maker Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has been modifying rules and guidelines in several areas. They include seps to make it easier for tribunals to quickly establish existence of a payment default, reversal of ‘voidable’ transactions of the defaulting management, bringing more transparency and fairness in the functioning of the resolution professional, giving more flexibility in the sale of assets, making the bidding process more efficient and allowing entities to function as resolution professionals.