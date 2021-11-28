The decision on effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be reviewed with the evolving global scenario, the Centre said on Sunday in view of the detection of the new variant of Covid-19 -'Omicron'.

The Centre will also review the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on testing and surveillance of incoming international passengers, especially for those countries identified ‘at risk’ category.

The decision was taken after an urgent meeting chaired by the home secretary today. The meeting was held with various experts, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to Prime Minister, & senior officers from Health, Civil Aviation and other Ministries.

The Union home ministry said the overall global situation in wake of Omicron variant was comprehensively reviewed. It also said that various preventive measures are in place and will be further strengthened.

“Genomic surveillance for variants to be further strengthened and intensified," the ministry said.

The Centre said that Airport Health Officials (APHOs) and Port Health Officials (PHOs) will be sensitized for strict supervision of testing protocol at airports/ ports.

