Govt to revise fertilizer subsidy to cool prices to farmer

While an increase in the subsidy rates will push up the Centre’s fertilizer subsidy outgo for the current fiscal, estimated at over ₹1 trillion, it is likely to address food inflation. Retail inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has already scaled 6.95% in March, while food inflation touched 7.68%, showed official data. The RBI had said earlier this month that concerns over protracted supply disruptions have rattled global commodity and financial markets, given the significant share of the two economies engaged in war—Russia and Ukraine--in global production and exports of key commodities like oil and natural gas, wheat and corn, palladium, aluminium and nickel, edible oils and fertilisers. India has already lowered import duty on edible oils to cool local prices.