Govt to roll out stimulus packages in a calibrated manner: Sanjeev Sanyal

New Delhi: The government will roll out relief measures in a calibrated manner to support businesses hit by Covid-19-induced lockdown, rather than in one big bang stimulus which has been the norm followed by other nations, finance ministry’s principal economic adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said on Wednesday.

“We understand the gravity of the situation, but unlike other countries that have done one grand package, we are (in the process) of rolling them out. We have already done a few rounds... You will get a package sooner or later, which is already in preparation by the finance ministry and other ministries. And you will get more packages as well. We will give them out in doses," Sanyal said in a video conference organized by PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Sanyal said that the finance ministry’s first approach was to postpone year-end compliance and regulatory deadlines and make sure that the poor get food and some cash in hand, and take some steps towards cushioning the blow. The government is also working on large scale reforms at the Centre as well as the state level, which will be introduced at a later stage, he said.

Since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown starting 25 March, the central bank and the government have taken slew of measures to help businesses tide over the crisis following the covid-19 lockdown. Last month, the central bank had cut the repo rate, announced several measures to inject ₹3.74 trillion liquidity into the system and allowed banks and other financial institutions to allow a three-month moratorium on payment of installments on term loans to combat the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The finance ministry had also rolled out a ₹1.7 trillion relief package towards food security and cash transfer, to tackle the loss of livelihood. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the reverse repo rate, provided special liquidity support to non-banking finance and microfinance companies, facilitated increased emergency funding for state governments, among other measures.

Sanyal said that while the government will continue to spend, the resources will still be limited. The government will take inputs from the industry, roll out relief measures and assess its results and therefore, he said, the government will first focus on cushioning the blow and work on rebuilding the economy and introduce reforms at a later stage.

“The first few efforts will be to make sure companies have enough working capital, the monetary transmission from the RBI flows through to you, so you have enough capital to keep yourself alive in this period" Sanyal said.

Sanyal also said that the geopolitics, social behavior, politics, will be fundamentally different in a post covid-19 world and India needs to take advantage of the situation, rebuild itself and come out stronger.