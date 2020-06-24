Govt to scrap bulk data sharing policy for vehicles, driving licences

The road transport and highways ministry, in a recent meeting with key officials from the home, finance, information technology (IT) ministry has decided to scrap the year-old data sharing policy, citing concerns of ‘misuse of data’.

Rather than selling the bulk data comprising details of vehicle registration and licence with any company, reports generated, based on analysis of the data will be made available for the citizens. Mint has reviewed the minutes of the meeting.

It was also decided that sensitive and personal vehicle data will not be shared even through the reports, an official told Mint.

Under the bulk data sharing policy released by the transport ministry March, 2019, the government could share and sell vehicle details of registered vehicles and driving licences available in the Vahan and Sarathi database.

The ministry had said it shared such data with enforcement agencies. It also shared it with automobile industries, banks, finance companies, among others, at specified rates for each data set. “It is recognized that sharing this data for other purposes, in a controlled manner, can support the transport and automobile industry. The sharing of data will also help in service improvements and wider benefits to citizens and government," the policy said. Commercial organizations and individuals seeking bulk data will have to shell out ₹3 crore for 2019-20, educational institutions was allowed to use the data only for research purposes and will be provided the bulk data on one time on payment of ₹5 lakh for 2019-20.

The officials in the meeting decided applications received by organizations, or under process for the request of data sharing will be rejected and till now only a single request has been processed and is yet to be approved by the transport ministry.

“There have been certain issues received in regard to the sharing of data in public, and that whether the bulk data shared with the stakeholders can be misused…It was decided that rather than sharing the bulk data with any company or organization on the cost basis, reports generated on the basis of analysis of the vehicular data available in the national register on the portal may be shared for use of citizens / stakeholders," according to the minutes of the meeting.

