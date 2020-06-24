Govt to scrap bulk data sharing policy for vehicles, driving licences

The ministry had said it shared such data with enforcement agencies. It also shared it with automobile industries, banks, finance companies, among others, at specified rates for each data set. “It is recognized that sharing this data for other purposes, in a controlled manner, can support the transport and automobile industry. The sharing of data will also help in service improvements and wider benefits to citizens and government," the policy said. Commercial organizations and individuals seeking bulk data will have to shell out ₹3 crore for 2019-20, educational institutions was allowed to use the data only for research purposes and will be provided the bulk data on one time on payment of ₹5 lakh for 2019-20.