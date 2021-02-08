Govt to select more pharma firms this month for scheme to push bulk drug output

The government plans to select more pharmaceutical companies for its production-linked incentive ( PLI ) scheme for 37 bulk drugs by the end of this month, Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) secretary S. Aparna said at a press conference on Monday.

The selection will be for the second tranche of bulk drugs for which the PLI scheme was formulated, which follows the approval of three companies—Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Kinvan Pvt Ltd—for four products—penicillin G, 7-ACA; erythromycin thiocyanate and clavulanic acid.

With no production of these four bulk drugs, drugmakers in the country were entirely dependent on imports for them. At ₹3,600 crore incentive, these four drugs had more than half of the ₹6,940 crore incentive over a six-year period, Aparna said. The remaining will be for the other 37 drugs.

“The others are coming up for the next meeting of the empowered committee... We are planning to have that next week and get the others also done in the next tranche. So we hope to dispose off the other applications by end of February. That is our planning," Aparna said.

The other 37 drugs for which applications will be reviewed include para-amino phenol, which is used to make paracetamol, the antibiotic ciprofloxacin, and the hypertension drug telmisartan, among others.

The government is scheduled to dispose off the applications within 90 days of the 30 November deadline for submission by pharmaceutical companies, and it is well within the deadline as of now, she said.

In total, the government had received 215 applications from 83 companies, with many applying for multiple products, Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers, said on Monday.

The PLI scheme was formulated by the DoP last year with an aim to boost production of 53 critical raw material for the pharmaceutical and reduce dependence on imports, especially from China, and at the same time, also create new jobs. Under the scheme, the government will give incentives to companies on incremental sales from products manufactured in greenfield domestic units.

The guidelines for the scheme were announced in July last year, but the initial response for it was lukewarm with industry executives raising concern over some of its provisions, especially eligibility criterion of minimum investment and the need for only greenfield expansion.

Following stakeholder consultations, the government in October revised its guidelines by removing the eligibility criterion of minimum investment and replacing it with a commitment to spend in ramping up capacity.

There is also a similar scheme providing incentives worth ₹3,420 over six years for medical devices. The government had received 28 applications by the deadline of 30 November. It will dispose off these applications in two tranches by the end of this month, Aparna said.

Besides the PLI scheme, the government had also formulated setting up of three bulk drugs and four medical device parks, which provide common facilities like effluent treatment plants, among others, where companies can set up manufacturing lines. Under this scheme, the Centre will seek applications from states and will select states based on various criteria. Thirteen states applied for bulk drug parks and 16 for medical devices park and the proposals are currently being examined, Aparna said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via