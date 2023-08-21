Delhi: Govt to sell onions at subsidised rate from today. Check new rates here1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:41 AM IST
After lowering the price of tomatoes, the government will start selling onions at a subsidised rates in Delhi from Monday
A step to mitigate high food inflation and its impact on consumer's budget, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) will start to sell onion at a subsidized rate of ₹25 per kg in Delhi from Monday.
