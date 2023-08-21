comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi: Govt to sell onions at subsidised rate from today. Check new rates here
Back

A step to mitigate high food inflation and its impact on consumer's budget, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) will start to sell onion at a subsidized rate of 25 per kg in Delhi from Monday. 

The retail sales  of onion will be suitably increased in the coming days by involving other agencies and e-commerce platforms, said the government press release issued on Sunday.

"Apart from releasing in major markets, onions from the buffer are also being made available to retail consumers at a subsidised rate of 25 per kg through retail outlets and mobile vans of NCCF from tomorrow ie Monday 21st August 2023," the release stated.

Increase in onion buffer to 5 lakh metric tonne this year

Unexpectedly, the government also raised the quantum of onion buffer stock to 5 lakh metric tonne this year. The decision came after the government achieved the initial procurement target of 3 lakh metric tonne.

Post the announcement, the Department of Consumer Affairs has directed the NCCF and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) will procure 1.00 lakh tonnes each to achieve the additional procurement target alongside calibrated disposal of the procured stocks in major consumption centres, the release said.

The press release also stated that the buffer stock of onions has already begun to be disposed. The disposal will target major markets in States and UTs where retail prices are above the all-India average and/or are significantly higher than the previous month.

"As of date, about 1,400 MT of onions from the buffer has been dispatched to the targeted markets and are being continuously released to augment the availability," it further stated.

The multipronged measures were taken by the central Government in the case of onion including procurement for the buffer. The measures included targetting of release of stocks and imposition of export duty. It will not only benefit farmers but also bring relieve to consumers by ensuring continuous availability to the consumers at affordable prices.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App