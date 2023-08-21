A step to mitigate high food inflation and its impact on consumer's budget, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) will start to sell onion at a subsidized rate of ₹25 per kg in Delhi from Monday.

The retail sales of onion will be suitably increased in the coming days by involving other agencies and e-commerce platforms, said the government press release issued on Sunday.

"Apart from releasing in major markets, onions from the buffer are also being made available to retail consumers at a subsidised rate of ₹25 per kg through retail outlets and mobile vans of NCCF from tomorrow ie Monday 21st August 2023," the release stated.

Increase in onion buffer to 5 lakh metric tonne this year

Unexpectedly, the government also raised the quantum of onion buffer stock to 5 lakh metric tonne this year. The decision came after the government achieved the initial procurement target of 3 lakh metric tonne.

Post the announcement, the Department of Consumer Affairs has directed the NCCF and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) will procure 1.00 lakh tonnes each to achieve the additional procurement target alongside calibrated disposal of the procured stocks in major consumption centres, the release said.

The press release also stated that the buffer stock of onions has already begun to be disposed. The disposal will target major markets in States and UTs where retail prices are above the all-India average and/or are significantly higher than the previous month.

"As of date, about 1,400 MT of onions from the buffer has been dispatched to the targeted markets and are being continuously released to augment the availability," it further stated.

The multipronged measures were taken by the central Government in the case of onion including procurement for the buffer. The measures included targetting of release of stocks and imposition of export duty. It will not only benefit farmers but also bring relieve to consumers by ensuring continuous availability to the consumers at affordable prices.