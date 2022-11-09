Govt to sell up to 1.55% in Axis Bank held through SUUTI

In May 2021, Mint had reported that the government garnered ₹3,994 crore from its stake sale in Axis Bank after the offer for sale ended for both retail and non-retail investors. The finance ministry had sold 58 million shares or 1.95% stake held in Axis Bank through SUUTI to non-retail and retail investors with the offer for sale for the non-retail investors getting over-subscribed four times of base size.

